Nandoshi hospital renamed as Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences

In a tribute to two of India’s most celebrated musical icons, the proposed hospital project at Nandoshi on Sinhagad Road has been renamed the Lata-Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences. The renaming follows the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale (in pic) on April 12. (HT)

The decision was announced on Monday by the board of trustees of the Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, which had earlier planned to name the facility solely after Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar. The renaming follows the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosale on April 12.

The project will begin with a 1,000-bed super-speciality surgical hospital in its first phase. In subsequent phases, the trust plans to set up dedicated facilities for rehabilitation and psychiatry, along with a museum on Lata Mangeshkar’s life and legacy.

According to officials, the foundation stone-laying ceremony scheduled for April 16 will now also include a condolence meeting in Asha Bhosale’s honour.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, will attend the event as chief guests. It will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, with members of the Mangeshkar and Bhosale families also expected to be present.

The invite-only event of foundation stone laying, scheduled for Thursday, April 16, will mark a formal resolution to establish the hospital while paying tribute to Asha Bhosle.

Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, chairman and trustee of Lata Mangeshkar Medical Foundation, and Asha Bhosle’s elder brother said, “Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale remain among the most iconic and revered figures in Indian music. Establishing a premier healthcare institution in their joint name is envisioned as a befitting tribute to their unparalleled legacy.”

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Research Center, elaborated, “We have acquired 40 acres of land for the LataAsha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences to house a group of institutes that will function together as one integrated ecosystem.”

According to Kelkar, the first phase will include 22.5 lakh square feet of construction, with a 1000-bed surgical super speciality hospital.