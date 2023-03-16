Nashik airport extends it’s network to 3 new cities

Nashik Airport on Wednesday added three more destinations – Nagpur, Goa and Ahmedabad – with carrier IndiGo commencing direct flights from Nashik to these cities. All flights will be operated via a 72-seater aircraft. Nashik Airport on Wednesday added three more destinations – Nagpur, Goa and Ahmedabad – with carrier IndiGo commencing direct flights from Nashik to these cities (HT PHOTO)

With this, Nashik Airport now connects to a total five cities including Nagpur, Goa, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Delhi. It is also the 77th domestic and 103rd overall destination on IndiGo’s 6E network in addition to being the seventh destination on the 6E network in Maharashtra.

Vinay Malhotra, head of global sales, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of our operations from Nashik, marking our 77th domestic destination. The inclusion of these direct flights in our summer schedule will offer more choices to tourists visiting Nashik, India’s wine capital, and professionals travelling to this major industrial hub for automobile companies.”

Located on the banks of the mighty Godavari river, Nashik is a Hindu pilgrimage site, well-known for hosting the Kumbh Mela every 12 years apart from being home to popular destinations such as Panchavati, Saptashrungi, Trimbakeshwar, Sita Gufa and Pandavleni Caves. It is counted among India’s fastest-growing cities and industrial hubs. The Nashik-Delhi and Nashik-Hyderabad flight operations commenced in July 2022