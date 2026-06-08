Pune/Nashik:

Nashik BJP rebel Gokul Gite claims support from Mahayuti voters in MLC poll

Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Gokul Gite on Sunday claimed that he enjoys the support of a sizeable section of Mahayuti voters in Nashik, and remains confident of defeating the Shiv Sena’s Narendra Darade in the legislative council elections on June 18.

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Speaking to Hindustan Times, Gite reiterated that he will stay in the contest despite efforts by senior Mahayuti leaders, including BJP minister Girish Mahajan and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant, to persuade him to withdraw.

“I consider Girish Mahajan my elder brother. I have requested him not to pressurise me to back out of the contest at this stage,” said Gite.

Mahajan arrived in Nashik from Mumbai Sunday evening and held discussions with senior BJP leaders. Sources said he is likely to make another attempt to convince Gite to withdraw and avoid a contest within the ruling alliance.

However, Gite claimed, “My campaign has already begun. So far, I have met more than 200 voters and many of them have assured me of their support. There is a sizeable section of voters from all three Mahayuti constituents who have decided to back me.”

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{{^usCountry}} A total 622 elected representatives from the Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations, along with various municipal councils in the district, will vote in the election. The BJP has the largest vote share with more than 190 electors, followed by Shiv Sena with 171 and the NCP with over 107. Among the opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 45 voters, Congress 13 and AIMIM 21; while the remaining votes are with smaller parties and independents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total 622 elected representatives from the Nashik and Malegaon municipal corporations, along with various municipal councils in the district, will vote in the election. The BJP has the largest vote share with more than 190 electors, followed by Shiv Sena with 171 and the NCP with over 107. Among the opposition parties, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 45 voters, Congress 13 and AIMIM 21; while the remaining votes are with smaller parties and independents. {{/usCountry}}

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Gite further claimed that many voters are dissatisfied with Darade’s performance as an MLC, and feel that he has failed to make a significant contribution during his previous term.

Darade, however, expressed confidence about retaining the seat. He told reporters that he had the backing of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar.

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“I have the support of more than 450 Mahayuti voters who will cast their votes in this election. I am not concerned about rival candidates in the fray,” Darade said, while rejecting allegations that he has failed to deliver during his tenure as an MLC.