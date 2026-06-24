Nashik court grants anticipatory bail to Kalpana Kharat

An additional sessions court in Nashik on Tuesday, June 23, granted anticipatory bail to Kalpana Kharat, wife of arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, in a case registered against the couple.

The court also directed Kharat not to hamper the investigation, influence or threaten witnesses, or obstruct proceedings. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Additional sessions judge Kedar Jogalkar granted pre-arrest bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of an equal amount. The court also directed Kharat not to hamper the investigation, influence or threaten witnesses, or obstruct proceedings.

In April, the Sinnar police in rural Nashik registered an FIR against the couple after the grocery shop owner, Shivram Mali, alleged they had fraudulently taken possession of land in Mirgoan village belonging to him and his four brothers.

During arguments, the defence said the matter was civil in nature and pointed to a delay of over 20 years in lodging the FIR. It also argued there were no allegations against Kalpana Kharat of threats, intimidation or inducement.

The prosecution opposed the plea, saying the allegations were serious.

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{{^usCountry}} Kharat is also wanted by the Shirdi police in Ahilyanagar district in a separate case of allegedly duping a farmer of his land. Her earlier anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a local court in Rahata and later by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharat is also wanted by the Shirdi police in Ahilyanagar district in a separate case of allegedly duping a farmer of his land. Her earlier anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a local court in Rahata and later by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. {{/usCountry}}

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