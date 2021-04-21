Nashik oxygen tank leak: Directives given to check oxygen tanks and pipelines in Pune

PUNE: After the Nashik oxygen tank leak incident, instructions have been given to check and safety audit oxygen tanks at all the Covid hospitals in the city.

After the Nashik accident, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar gave instructions to officials carry out safety audit of oxygen tanks in the city and district to avoid any such incident.

PMC oxygen supply co-ordinator Srinivas Kandul said, “We have directed all the civic body-run and private hospitals to inspect oxygen tanks and pipelines.”

Heavy load leaves electric crematoriums non-functional

With the Covid tally rising, crematoriums are overburdened having received more bodies than usual during the last few days. Many electric crematoriums that are running round the clock have become dysfunctional. An official, on condition of anonymity, said that many electric crematoriums need repairs and maintenance because of the overload and some have become non-functional. The official said that maintenance of electric crematorium takes the whole day. Meanwhile, PMC had given permission to perform final rites using wood as per tradition.