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Nasrapur case: 1,200-page chargesheet filed in just 15 days

Pune rural police on Saturday file a 1,200-page chargesheet in the Nasrapur minor rape-murder case within 15 days of the crime

Published on: May 17, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: In a swift response to a crime that sent shockwaves across Maharashtra, the Pune rural police on Saturday evening submitted a 1,200-page chargesheet against the accused, Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble, 65, in the sexual assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur.

Pune rural police on Saturday file a 1,200-page chargesheet in the Nasrapur minor rape-murder case within 15 days of the crime. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The investigation team wrapped up the probe within 15 days of the incident. The chargesheet, backed by extensive technical and forensic evidence, was presented before a special court late Saturday evening, officials said.

The investigation, overseen by Sandeep Singh Gill, superintendent of police, Pune rural police, includes statements from over 50 witnesses. Crucially, statements of three children aged 10 to 11 years — who allegedly saw Kamble leading the minor toward the crime scene — were also recorded.

The incident occurred on May 1 in Nasrapur, in the Bhor tehsil of Pune district. The girl, who was visiting her grandmother’s home for summer vacation, went missing in the afternoon. CCTV footage later showed Kamble luring the girl to a nearby cowshed on the pretext of showing her a newborn calf. He sexually assaulted the child, struck her with a stone, and concealed her body under cow dung.

“The Pune rural police have compiled a solid repository of scientific and eyewitness evidence in less than a fortnight. Our primary objective is to secure a rapid trial in the special court and the strictest possible punishment for the accused,” said advocate Ajay Misar, special public prosecutor.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Nasrapur case: 1,200-page chargesheet filed in just 15 days
Home / Cities / Pune / Nasrapur case: 1,200-page chargesheet filed in just 15 days
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