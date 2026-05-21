Pune, A special court here on Thursday allowed the prosecution's application to conduct a test identification parade of the accused in the sexual assault and murder case of a four-year-old girl in Nasrapur village of Pune district, and ordered his medical examination to assess his mental fitness.

Nasrapur case: Court allows plea for test identification parade and medical examination of accused

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The charges against the accused, identified as Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble, are likely to be framed on May 28, the prosecution said.

Kamble has been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the prosecution, a 1,100-page chargesheet has been filed before the district court in Pune in connection with the case registered at the Rajgad police station in Bhor taluka of the district.

The accused is currently in judicial custody at the Yerawada central jail. The prison authorities produced him before the court through video-conference for security reasons.

During the hearing, the investigating officer, through the special public prosecutor advocate Ajay Misar moved an application seeking permission to conduct a test identification parade of the accused and to carry out a medical examination to ascertain whether he was mentally fit.

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{{^usCountry}} The court allowed the application and directed that both procedures be completed before the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court allowed the application and directed that both procedures be completed before the next date of hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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The prosecution also informed the court that a copy of the chargesheet had been furnished to the accused.

The court permitted the complainant's counsel to assist the special public prosecutor in the case.

The court further directed the District Legal Services Authority, Pune, to appoint a legal aid defence counsel having experience in conducting sessions trials to represent the accused.

The special court informed both the prosecution and defence that arguments on framing of charges would be heard on May 28.

Both - the prosecution and defence - requested that the accused be produced physically before the court for the next hearing to facilitate direct interaction between the legal aid counsel and the accused ahead of the framing of charges.

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Accepting the request, the court directed prison authorities to ensure the accused's physical presence before the court with necessary security arrangements on the next date of hearing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.