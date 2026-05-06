...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nasrapur girl rape-murder: Police recreate crime scene, take accused to site

Nasrapur girl rape-murder: Police recreate crime scene, take accused to site

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:30 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Pune, Police probing the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl at Nasrapur in Maharashtra's Pune district recreated the crime scene by taking the 65-year-old accused to the site where the incident took place, officials said.

Nasrapur girl rape-murder: Police recreate crime scene, take accused to site

The reconstruction of the crime scene was conducted on Tuesday night under heavy deployment of police to prevent any law-and-order situation.

The girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune on May 1, sparking massive outrage and protests. The accused was subsequently arrested.

A senior official from the Pune Rural Police said the accused led investigators to the cattle shed and demonstrated how the crime unfolded.

"As part of the reconstruction of events, the accused showed the crime scene where he allegedly raped the victim and subsequently killed her by stuffing a cloth into her mouth to gag her," he said.

The official added that sufficient police force was deployed to escort the accused to the village safely.

The family of the accused claimed to have snapped ties with him years ago and called for the most stringent punishment possible. Police said the statements of the family members of the accused will be recorded as part of the investigation.

The incident sparked massive outrage in the Bhor region. Last week, hundreds of villagers gathered outside the local police outpost, demanding justice and staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Nasrapur girl rape-murder: Police recreate crime scene, take accused to site
Home / Cities / Pune / Nasrapur girl rape-murder: Police recreate crime scene, take accused to site
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.