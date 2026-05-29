Pune A special court in Pune on Thursday framed charges against the 65-year-old accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a minor girl at Nasrapur in Pune district, marking the commencement of the trial that will be conducted daily. Nasrapur rape-murder case: Charges framed against accused, trail to begin today

Special Judge SR Salunkhe ordered the proceedings to be held “in-camera” (behind closed doors) starting Friday, observing that there is strong prima facie evidence and a chargesheet against the accused Bhimrao Kamble.

The accused, Bhimrao Kamble, was produced before the court at 11 am under heavy police security to face proceedings.

The three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by the accused at Narsapur in Bhor tehsil on May 1, sparking massive outrage and protests. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar opened the case by detailing the sequence of events from May 1, alleging that Kamble kidnapped a three-year-old girl from in front of a temple in Narsapur by luring her with snacks and the promise of seeing a calf.

According to the prosecution, the accused took the child to a shed near a cattle barn, where he subjected her to sexual assault and sodomy. The prosecution further alleged that Kamble then brutally murdered the child by stuffing a cloth into her mouth to suffocate her and striking her chest, before attempting to hide the body to destroy evidence. Advocate Misar informed the court that the state intends to present a robust case supported by 82 witnesses and a strong chain of circumstantial evidence.

The evidence cited by the prosecution includes CCTV footage showing the accused with the victim, “last seen” testimonies from local residents and children, and a successful identification parade. Additionally, the state is relying on medical reports confirming the accused’s physical and mental fitness, DNA and FSL analysis, and the recovery of items based on the accused’s statements. Advocate Misar maintained that the available oral and documentary evidence is sufficient to prove all charges filed against the accused.

In defence, senior counsel Himmatrao Suryavanshi, representing the accused through legal aid, argued that the chargesheet lacks sufficient evidence to prove kidnapping or murder. The defence challenged the validity of the forensic evidence and the “last seen” theory, requesting that charges not be framed. However, after hearing both sides, the court observed that the chargesheet provided prima facie evidence of the accused’s involvement and officially framed the charges

(With agency inputs)