National conference on complex fistulas to be held on Dec 3

National conference on complex fistulas to be held on Dec 3

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 07:36 AM IST

The Symbiosis Medical College for Women and Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre in collaboration with the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India (ACRSI), West Zone, will host a national conference “Decoding Complex Fistula in Ano” at the Symbiosis International University, Lavale campus on Sunday.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, president, ACRSI will be the chief guest at the conference. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At least 300 surgeons from across the country will understand and implement updates in complex fistulas, including anal.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, president, ACRSI will be the chief guest at the conference.

