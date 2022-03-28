Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / National conference on new education policy held in Pune
pune news

National conference on new education policy held in Pune

The new education policy has given due importance to the opening of the education sector to foreign universities
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Pune on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The new education policy (NEP) is a holistic education, character building, and decent man making policy. The new education policy has given due importance to the opening of the education sector to foreign universities, emphasis on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning, student-centric education, and encouragement to incubation, innovation, and critical thinking that are some of its hallmarks. We should pledge to provide primary education in regional languages,” said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Pune on Monday.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the one-day national conference titled, ‘National Education Policy 2020: Role of Private Sector in an Effective Implementation” organised by the EPSI (Education Promotion Society of India) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune.

Also present on the occasion were Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman, AICTE; G Vishwanathan, president, EPSI; and professor Dr. Mangesh Karad, executive president, MIT ADT university.

Sahastrabuddhe said, “The Covid epidemic has caused many problems. Education is being imparted online. Various activities have started online. Work is being done in coordination with the private sector and the government for the effective implementation of the NEP. This policy is important for the holistic development of students and for their education in various disciplines. A holistic approach and various disciplines are the features of this policy.”

RELATED STORIES

While Vishwanathan said, “EPSI welcomes the government’s national education policy. Private sector educational institutions have taken initiatives for its dissemination and implementation. EPSI is working to provide quality education as per the policy of the government. We strive to make world-class education available in India. The government should increase the total GDP expenditure on education.”

Karad said, “The education system in India should change according to the changing world. For the implementation of the new education policy, all should come together and make efforts to provide world-class education to the students. Discussions need to be held by various organisations for the dissemination and promotion of the National Education Policy.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP