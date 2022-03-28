National conference on new education policy held in Pune

PUNE The new education policy (NEP) is a holistic education, character building, and decent man making policy. The new education policy has given due importance to the opening of the education sector to foreign universities, emphasis on interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary learning, student-centric education, and encouragement to incubation, innovation, and critical thinking that are some of its hallmarks. We should pledge to provide primary education in regional languages,” said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Pune on Monday.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the one-day national conference titled, ‘National Education Policy 2020: Role of Private Sector in an Effective Implementation” organised by the EPSI (Education Promotion Society of India) and MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune.

Also present on the occasion were Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhe, chairman, AICTE; G Vishwanathan, president, EPSI; and professor Dr. Mangesh Karad, executive president, MIT ADT university.

Sahastrabuddhe said, “The Covid epidemic has caused many problems. Education is being imparted online. Various activities have started online. Work is being done in coordination with the private sector and the government for the effective implementation of the NEP. This policy is important for the holistic development of students and for their education in various disciplines. A holistic approach and various disciplines are the features of this policy.”

While Vishwanathan said, “EPSI welcomes the government’s national education policy. Private sector educational institutions have taken initiatives for its dissemination and implementation. EPSI is working to provide quality education as per the policy of the government. We strive to make world-class education available in India. The government should increase the total GDP expenditure on education.”

Karad said, “The education system in India should change according to the changing world. For the implementation of the new education policy, all should come together and make efforts to provide world-class education to the students. Discussions need to be held by various organisations for the dissemination and promotion of the National Education Policy.”