pune news

Navale Bridge Chowk audit report submitted, collector orders immediate improvements

In a bid to offer solutions to the various road, traffic and infrastructural issues from Navale Bridge Chowk to Warje Chowk, a review meeting was held by the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:05 AM IST

In a bid to offer solutions to the various road, traffic and infrastructural issues from Navale Bridge Chowk to Warje Chowk, a review meeting was held by the Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Thursday.

Accordingly, several important and major works to improve the conditions were ordered by the collector to be completed by March 31 on a priority basis.

A detailed presentation was given by the officials of the ‘Save Life Foundation’ at the meeting after an audit was done of the Navale Bridge Chowk stretch.

In the last couple of months, several accidents have occurred at this point in which more than 10 people have lost their lives.

Senior officials of Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), state highway police, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune traffic police were present for the meeting.

“A detailed review meeting about the Navale Bridge Chowk towards Warje on its audit was held yesterday with various agencies. The orders have been given to immediately start the work as per the recommendations given by the “Save Life” foundation officials. These changes and improvements will be done by March 31, after which again an audit will be done by concern officials,” said Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

“The study presents various recommendations based on the safety audit. Overall, the findings indicate a lot of scope for engineering improvement in addition to regular maintenance. Undertaking such works will significantly enhance the safety of the highway.” he added.

Giving the details of various recommendations given in the audit report, Sanjay Sasane deputy regional transport officer said, “There are 12 major recommendations given by the auditing committee including absent or inadequate traffic calming measures, absence of effective crash barrier, damaged crash barriers, risky service lane openings, poor construction zone management, exposed concrete structure, hazardous pedestrian crossings, vision obstruction due to excessive vegetation, commuters waiting for public transportation, faded pavement markings, absent and damaged signage boards and poor road and pavement surface conditions.”

