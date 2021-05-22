Nazirkar, Khomane’s bail applications rejected in disproportionate assets case

A bail application made by Hanumant Jagannath Nazirkar (55), the suspended town planning joint director, Amaravati, and his nephew Rahul Shivaji Khomane (31), a resident of Shirval in Baramati, was rejected by a special court in Pune on Saturday.

Nazirkar and Khomane were arrested in March in a case by the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) registered at Alankar police station in June 2020. The eight people booked in the case have been accused of amassing assets worth ₹82, 38, 34,941, according to the police complaint in the case.

The decision was taken by judge SR Navander while hearing the bail application made by the two.

“For amassing disproportionate assets Hanumant Nazirkar and for encouraging and helping him do so, his nephew Rahul Khomane were denied bail by the court,” said public prosecutor Premkumar Agarwal.

These assets are apart from the 37 partnership firms and private limited companies in which the family members have invested. The police have also alleged that Nazirkar forged the death certificate of his later father-in-law in order to transfer the deceased man’s wealth to his wife Sangeeta Nazirkar.

Since their arrest, Nazirkar has been in magisterial custody for medical reasons while Khomane is in magisterial custody as well.

Apart from the case, Nazirkar has three other cases registered against him - two in Baramati police station of Pune rural police and one at APMC police station of Navi Mumbai police.

The police are investigating the allegations against them since January 1986 and March 2020 when the man served in the public office. Along with Nazirkar, six other people including his wife, daughter, son, nephew, and their lawyer have also been booked.

The case is under Sections 13(m)(b)(e), RW 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 109, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 472, 474, 475, and 120(b) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Alankar police on June 23, 2020.