NCL research fellow’s body found, throat slit in Pune

The police have recovered body of a research fellow at the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) located at Pashan in Pune.

The police officials said the 30-year-old man, identified as Sudarshan alias Balya Baburao Pandit, was murdered with his body lying in pool of blood on Saturday morning. “His throat was slit and there were indication of assault with stone,” said a senior police officer.

Pandit was a native of Jafarabad in Jalana district of Marathwada region.

“He was staying in Pashan near NCL where he was research fellow since past one and a half years. We have recovered wallet with his identity details. A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station under Sections 302 and 201 of Indian Penal Code,” said zonal deputy commissioner Pankaj Deshmukh.

The complaint was lodged by victim’s relative, Sandip Pandit (34), a resident of Pashan.

“He is a research fellow working at Pashan NCL and was murdered wherein his throat was slit open. It does not seem to a robbery motive and the case will be detected soon,” said Deshmukh.

Police have lodged cases under sections 302, 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person or persons. “Sudarshan had no clothes on and was stabbed in the neck and his face was smashed with a stone. After checking the pockets of the pants lying on the side, Aadhaar card was found in it and he was identified. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer present at the spot.

According to official investigating the case, the deceased was first attacked with a stone and some other hard object. His throat was also found to be slit while the assailants removed the clothes and then dumped the body at Sus Khind.