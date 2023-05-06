Misconceptions about Ajit fuelling rumours, says Sharad Pawar

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as the party chief, he praised Ajit Pawar saying there are misconceptions about his nephew who works hard on ground.

On Friday, the 82-year-old Sharad Pawar withdrew his decision to step down as the NCP president, three days after the surprise announcement (HT FILE PHOTO)

Replying to a query about Ajit being unhappy and speculation about his nephew’s next political move, Sharad Pawar said in Baramati on Saturday, “There was talk that he will join the BJP, but has anything happened? There are misconceptions about Ajit who is working for party. Ajit loves to work on the ground, and there was no truth to the speculation about him,” he said amid rumours about Ajit along with some NCP legislators joining the saffron party.

Ajit was absent during Friday’s press conference addressed by his uncle. When questioned during the presser about Ajit’s absence, senior Pawar replied that not everyone can be present in one press conference. “Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it,” he said.

Earlier this week when Pawar announced stepping down from the party chief’s post, the NCP workers and many senior leaders urged him to stay. However, Ajit supported the decision.

On Friday, the 82-year-old leader withdrew his decision to step down as the NCP president, three days after the surprise announcement that had put a question mark on the opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Pawar said that several leaders from across India urged him saying with the national elections lined up less than year, opposition unity process has started. “So, it would have been wrong for me to stay outside as also felt by many leaders,” said the 82-year-old leader.

The NCP chief said that a common minimum programme of the Opposition will be prepared ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and he will play a role in bringing opposition parties together.

“In the next 10-11 months, polls will be taking place in a number of places. Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee are trying to unite the Opposition. I will participate in bringing the Opposition together by creating a common minimum programme,” Pawar said.

After his press conference in Mumbai on Friday, Pawar headed to Pune and spent a day in his hometown Baramati where he was welcomed by local NCP office-bearers amid slogan raised by workers on his arrival. He would be meeting local NCP leaders and workers before heading to Solapur on Sunday, party sources said.

The veteran leader known for his deft political manoeuvring said he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

On Barasu agitation

Pawar said he held meetings with industry ministry officials and is of the view that government needs to take everyone along by listening to them. “I interacted with farmers to understand their issues and held meetings with officials of industry ministry. There is a need to take everyone along by dispelling doubts about no damage is caused to environment, or fishing trade instead of using force,” Pawar said when asked about agitation by locals opposing the proposed refinery project in Barasu at Ratnagiri district.

