Pune LS seat: Sharad Pawar says decision will be taken after deliberations in MVA

A day after Ajit Pawar staked claim for Pune Lok Sabha seat ahead of possible bypolls, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said final decision will be taken only after consultations by alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Ajit Pawar staked claim for Pune Lok Sabha seat ahead of possible bypolls (HT PHOTO)

Pawar senior while speaking in Pune on Sunday said that there is no reason to worry over the decision on who will contest the bypolls.“We have to first see if bypolls are announced. The decision will be taken after NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) consults on the issue. There is no reason to worry,” said Pawar.

Following NCP chief’s remarks, Ajit toned down his pitch saying that the decision will be taken by senior leaders of the alliance partners.

“Even if I say NCP should contest Pune Lok Sabha seat, the final decision will be taken by seniors. However, it is a fact that NCP’s strength in Pune is more than the alliance partner,” Ajit said.

Traditionally, it is the Congress which has contested the Pune Lok Sabha seat, although it lost the seat during 2014 and subsequently in 2019 to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The elections to Pune Lok Sabha seat may necessitate as the seat was vacated by the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Bapat.

As the administration has started preparing for polls even as Election Commission is yet to make the announcement, political parties have begun preparing for it.

Earlier on Saturday, Ajit staked the claim over seat citing that party’s strength in Pune is more than that of Congress.

Responding to Ajit’s assertion, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said, “Congress party has been contesting the seat for years and this time too, it will remain with the party to get the seat.”

Pune district has four Lok Sabha seats- Pune, Baramati, Shirur and Maval. According to the party’s seat sharing, NCP has three seats and Pune is with Congress.

