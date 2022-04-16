NCP condemns fuel hike in Pune

PUNE While the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is busy asking to remove loud speakers atop mosques and play the Hanuman Chalisa instead of the azaan, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday, put loud speakers to good use- to condemn fuel hike.

NCP’s urban cell head Nitin Kadam did agitation in front of Bhapkar Petrol pump on Satara road, “The loud speaker issue is political, but it is the common man who is facing inflation and unemployment issue. Hence, we decided to use the loudspeaker to voice the common man’s woes.”

‘As the fuel prices continue to rise, the common man bares the brunt of it all. We will continue to protest against fuel hike,” added Kadam.