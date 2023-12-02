Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCP demands action against administration for man’s death

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 02, 2023 08:12 AM IST

We had reported about the issue to the PMC in July, but no action was taken. The man lost his life due to PMC’s negligence, say NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday filed a complaint with Pune police and demanded action against the municipal administration, responsible for the death of a man at Shaniwar Peth.

A 32-year-old man, Abhijit Gund, died after a branch of a tree fell on him near the Omkareshwar Temple. The incident took place on November 26. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A 32-year-old man, Abhijit Gund, died after a branch of a tree fell on him near the Omkareshwar Temple. The incident took place on November 26.

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We had reported about the issue to the PMC in July, but no action was taken. The man lost his life due to PMC’s negligence.”

