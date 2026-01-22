NCP factions to contest ZP, panchayat samiti polls on ‘Clock’ symbol

Ahead of the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections, the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to contest the polls together, using the ‘clock’ symbol, signalling growing coordination between the rival camps despite their continuing legal dispute over the party name and symbol. Party sources said local leaders believe using a common and familiar symbol would help avoid voter confusion in rural areas that have traditionally supported the NCP. (HT)

The understanding has already been implemented in Indapur taluka of Pune district, indicating increased cooperation at the local level.

In a key development, Ankita Patil, daughter of senior NCP (SP) leader and former minister Harshvardhan Patil, has filed her nomination for the zilla parishad election on the clock symbol. She is contesting from the Bawada–Lumewadi Zilla Parishad Ward in Indapur taluka and submitted her nomination on the last day of the filing process.

The move has drawn political attention as a member of a Sharad Pawar faction leader’s family is contesting on the Ajit Pawar faction’s symbol, with many viewing it as another indication of possible reconciliation between the two NCP factions.

Party sources said local leaders believe using a common and familiar symbol would help avoid voter confusion in rural areas that have traditionally supported the NCP, while also strengthening their position against rivals such as the BJP and the Congress. Grassroots workers, they said, have been pressing for unity in local body elections.

A similar arrangement has been finalised in Solapur district, where the two NCP factions have decided to contest together in the Pandharpur and Madha zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections.

NCP (SP) leader and MLA Abhijit Patil said, “We will contest local body elections in alliance with the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP. Depending on local adjustments, candidates will use either the clock or the ‘tutari’ (trumpet-like instrument) symbol.”

Sources said the clock symbol enjoys strong recognition in regions such as Madha and Pandharpur, and the alliance hopes to leverage its popularity in the upcoming polls.

The coordination comes even as the two factions remain formally separate following the 2023 split, when Ajit Pawar and several MLAs joined the Maharashtra government, triggering a legal battle over the party name and symbol.

Political observers said the shared-symbol strategy is a pragmatic move to project unity among rural voters, particularly in districts like Pune and Solapur, where the NCP had a strong base before the split.

While no official merger has been announced and senior leaders from both sides have denied reunion talks, observers believe the cooperation could pave the way for closer ties ahead of future Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls across western and central Maharashtra are being closely watched as a key indicator of rural political sentiment, with BJP, Congress and Shiv Sena also mounting aggressive campaigns.