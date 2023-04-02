Four accused arrested for murder of Shirgaon sarpanch

PUNE:

On Saturday night when the deceased Gopale was at Sai chowk, bike-borne assailants approached him and started assaulting him with sharp weapons. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested four accused in connection with the murder of Pravin Gopale, the National Congress Party (NCP) leader and sarpanch of Shirgaon in Pune district, Police said.

The accused have been identified as Mayur Bhegade, Ashok Kamble, Manish Ovhal and Ashok Golape. They were produced in Sessions Court and were remanded to police custody till April 6.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 9:30 pm near the Prati Shirdi Sai Baba temple.

Eyewitnesses reported that Gopale tried to escape the onslaught, but the accused chased him for around 50-100 metres and attacked him brutally with a koyta, before fleeing the scene.

Gopale sustained multiple wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed in the locality.

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear, and the investigating team is exploring all possible angles, including personal enmity and political rivalry.

It was said that Gopale was involved in a land deal from which he might have been killed. However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Swapna Gore, DCP crime, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said, “After the incident on Saturday night, we have detained four suspects related to this murder, and further investigation in this case, is underway.’’

The news of Gopale’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the village and surrounding areas, with many people expressing their condolences and calling for swift action against those responsible.

Villagers staged protests and threatened not to accept his dead body till the accused are arrested.

On Sunday, villagers decided to keep all shops in Shirgaon closed for business.