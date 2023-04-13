After BJP, NCP too divided over Balbharati-Paud Link Road project

After division in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the proposed Balbharati-Paud Link Road, there are differences among Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders too on this issue. After division in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the proposed Balbharati-Paud Link Road, there are differences among Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders too on this issue. (HT FILE PHOTO)

While on one hand NCP Rajya Sabha Member Vandana Chavan has opposed the link road being planned by Pune Municipal Corporation (NCP), another party leader and former corporator from Gokhalenagar area Nilesh Nikam has openly extended his support stating that he had previously pushed the project which will reduce travel time for commuters.

Nikam said, “Balbharti Paud Road will help reduce traffic on Law College Road. If this project is executed, there will be no need of constructing tunnels on Venal Tekdi to connect Panchwati Society. The civic body has proposed to construct tunnels, which is still in the planning stage.”

Chavan, however, has taken a different stand while opposing the proposed project. Chavan told reporters, “It is important to save hills which are the lungs of the city. Due to rapid urbanisation, the only lungs in Pune are these hills. We have proposed the Bio Diversity Park to save these hills, but PMC is disturbing the ecology by executing various projects.”

Earlier last week, BJP leader and former MLA from Kothrud Medha Kulkarni opposed this road.

Kulkarni said, “The proposed road will disturb the Vetal Tekdi and there is no need to have this road on A hill.”

Kulkarni along with Vetal Tekdi activists had met Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and opposed the Balbharti-Paud Road.

It was BJP which had approved this road with support from NCP. Many elected members from BJP are in favour of this project, which is witnessing fierce opposition from local residents.

Those opposing the project have now organised a protest on April 15.