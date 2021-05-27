NCP MLA Anna Bansode’s son among four arrested for attempted murder

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police were granted custody of legislator Anna Bansode’s 21-year-old son after his arrest from Ratnagiri in one of the two cases of attempted murder in which he was on the run for the past two weeks.

The accused, identified as Siddharth Bansode, was arrested along with three accomplices identified as Rohit Durgesh Pandhrari (25), Sawantkumar Ramesh Saladallu (48) and Satish Ramesh Landage (40), according to the police. A local court in Pimpri remanded them to police custody till May 30.

“We checked his house, the hotels that he frequents and could not find him. We formed multiple teams to look for these men. The teams visited many locations, including Solapur, Satara and New Panvel, before tracking him down in Ratnagiri,” said Krishna Prakash, Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner.

Of the two cases registered against the group, the first case is under Sections 307, 325, 452, 269, 324, 323, rioting, and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 37(1)with135 Maharashtra Police Act; Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act; Section 51(b) of National Disaster Management Act; Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulation, 2020 while the second case was registered under Sections 364, 307, 504, 506, rioting, of IPC and Section 4(25) of Arms Act, and the other Covid19 specific laws.

These two cases were a fallout of the shootout that happened at Bansode’s office at Credoc Fintech Pvt Ltd when the legislator lodged a complaint against a man named Tanaji Pawar (39) of Santnagar in Moshi and a manager at AG Enviro Infra Projects near Hedgevar Bhavan in Pradhikaran, Nigdi. The company has a contract from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) for garbage picking.

“Bansode wanted some of people from his office to be employed at the infra company. It was during the discussion of this topic that the group of men allegedly went to Pawar’s office and caused ruckus on May 11. On May 12, the men revisited the office in Akurdi and allegedly kidnapped Pawar and brought him to Pimpri where the firing happened. The ballistics report is awaited. Firing happened, that’s for sure,” said Prakash.

The police had arrested nine people in the past two weeks and further probe led to the arrest of the four. The police teams followed leads for 40 hours to find them in a bungalow called Shramasafalya in Kakshminagar area of Kolambe village in Ratnagiri.