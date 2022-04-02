NCP opposes anti-encroachment drive

PUNE The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has sought party chief Sharad Pawar’s intervention in halting the ongoing anti-encroachment drive undertaken by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). There’s growing unease among hawkers and shopkeepers over PMC’s drive, leading to violence at Dhanori.

Last week, PMC staff came were attacked by hawkers at Dhanori.Taking this thread, NCP national vice chairman of minority cell Ikram Khan has sought the intervention of the party supremo to stop the demolition drives.

“PMC is taking harsh actions against hawkers. As we are nearing the festive period of Ramzan, many roadside food stalls and other stalls are being hosted by the common public. The street hawkers, small stall owners and small hoteliers are under high pressure due to this. If we do not take them into account, they will have to face unbearable losses. Already, they had to face difficulty due to Covid-19 and they have not recovered from it yet. Moreover, if we look at the other aspects of this, it is not good for the party as this will defame the ruling party administration in various parts of Pune”, Khan stated in his letter to Pawar.

A copy of the letter has been also sent to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, NCP minority wing president Shabbir Vidrohi, NCP state president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule