Three arrested, one minor detained in Sangli NCP worker murder case

Sangli police on Sunday arrested four accused in connection with the murder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Nalsab Mulla, said police officials. The incident occurred on June 17 at around 8:00 pm.

Accused have been identified as Sunny Sunil Kurane, 23, resident of Jaisinghpur; Vishal Suresh Kolape, 20, resident of Limbewadi in Sangli district;Swapnil Santosh Malame, 20, resident of Kharshing in Sangli district; and a detained a minor. Malame was earlier booked in four cases under sections 307,326,504,457,380,379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased is an active member of the NCP, but his past involvement in criminal activities including MCOCA has been well-documented.

On Saturday night, Nalsab Mulla was outside his residence, which is located near Maane Chowk, when four unidentified individuals approached him. A verbal altercation ensued between Mulla and the assailants, escalating quickly into a violent confrontation. The assailants launched a series of gunshots at Mulla, inflicting severe injuries. As many as eight bullets have been fired at Mulla, said police officials.

He was rushed to a government hospital in Sangli, but scummed to his injuries, according to police officials.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police officials, led by police superintendent Basavaraj Teli, swiftly arrived at the crime scene in Vishrambaug. An investigation has been launched, and efforts are underway to uncover the motive behind this appalling act of violence.

Following the incident, the police have implemented stringent security measures in and around Mulla’s residence.

According to police officials, the murder might be a result of previous enmity. However, the exact motive behind this targeted killing remains unknown and investigation is underway.

Local police along with a crime branch unit formed special teams to nab the accused. On Sunday, police received information stating that the accused involved in the Mulla murder case were present at Ankali-Haripur Road.

Acting on this tip-off, the police officials laid a trap and arrested the three accused and detained one minor.

Police superintendent Basavaraj Teli said, “During investigation, the accused claimed that they committed the act of murder on the request of MCOCA accused Sachin Dongre. Dongre was arrested in 2019 along with Mulla in a MCOCA case. However, Mulla was granted bail and Dongre is still lodged in a prison. As per the claims of the accused, Dongre believed that Mulla was causing hurdles in the process of him getting bail.

A case has been registered at Vishrambaug Police station under sections of 302,504,506,143,144,147,148,149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections.

