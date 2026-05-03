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NCW chief condemns rape-murder of 4-year-old girl in Pune, calls for swift action

NCW chief condemns rape-murder of 4-year-old girl in Pune, calls for swift action

Published on: May 03, 2026 11:58 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has condemned the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune, calling it "deeply distressing" and a "blot on humanity".

NCW chief condemns rape-murder of 4-year-old girl in Pune, calls for swift action

The girl was allegedly raped and killed by a 65-year-old labourer, who has a criminal record, in Bhor tehsil of Pune on Friday. The accused allegedly lured the child to a cattle enclosure on the pretext of giving her food. After raping her, he killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to police.

The accused has been arrested.

In a post on X on Saturday, Rahatkar said the incident in the Nasrapur area in Pune was heartbreaking and has shaken society.

"The brutal torture and murder of a four-year-old innocent girl in Nasrapur is deeply painful, heartbreaking, and shocking. It is a blot on humanity," she said.

She said Pune Rural police has arrested the accused and noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar have assured strict action in the case.

Strongly condemning this grave "inhuman act", the NCW said such crimes constitute a serious violation of children's rights and raise questions about society's security system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / NCW chief condemns rape-murder of 4-year-old girl in Pune, calls for swift action
Home / Cities / Pune / NCW chief condemns rape-murder of 4-year-old girl in Pune, calls for swift action
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