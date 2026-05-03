New Delhi, National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has condemned the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Pune, calling it "deeply distressing" and a "blot on humanity".

NCW chief condemns rape-murder of 4-year-old girl in Pune, calls for swift action

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The girl was allegedly raped and killed by a 65-year-old labourer, who has a criminal record, in Bhor tehsil of Pune on Friday. The accused allegedly lured the child to a cattle enclosure on the pretext of giving her food. After raping her, he killed her by hitting her with a stone, according to police.

The accused has been arrested.

In a post on X on Saturday, Rahatkar said the incident in the Nasrapur area in Pune was heartbreaking and has shaken society.

"The brutal torture and murder of a four-year-old innocent girl in Nasrapur is deeply painful, heartbreaking, and shocking. It is a blot on humanity," she said.

She said Pune Rural police has arrested the accused and noted that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar have assured strict action in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Rahatkar said the NCW has taken cognisance of the matter and written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights , requesting the body to ensure necessary and prompt action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahatkar said the NCW has taken cognisance of the matter and written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights , requesting the body to ensure necessary and prompt action. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It has also been recommended that the case be pursued under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and be closely monitored from the filing of the chargesheet to proceedings in a fast-track special court to ensure time-bound justice, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It has also been recommended that the case be pursued under stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and be closely monitored from the filing of the chargesheet to proceedings in a fast-track special court to ensure time-bound justice, she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ensuring justice for the victim and stringent punishment for the accused is a collective responsibility, the NCW chairperson underlined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ensuring justice for the victim and stringent punishment for the accused is a collective responsibility, the NCW chairperson underlined. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the extremely "heinous" incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, the NCW said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the extremely "heinous" incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This heinous crime causes profound pain and outrage, and it highlights serious concerns regarding the safety of young girls," it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This heinous crime causes profound pain and outrage, and it highlights serious concerns regarding the safety of young girls," it said. {{/usCountry}}

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Strongly condemning this grave "inhuman act", the NCW said such crimes constitute a serious violation of children's rights and raise questions about society's security system.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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