NCW flags lapses in safety & POSH compliance at Pune BPO after murder of female employee

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has highlighted serious lapses in safety and compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act at a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) multinational following the murder of a female employee at the company’s Pune office. The investigation was initiated after a female employee was brutally attacked and killed by a male coworker in the parking lot of the BPO multinational, WNS Global Services, on January 7, 2025. (Video grab)

The NCW’s fact-finding team (FFT) found deficiencies in grievance redressal mechanisms and workplace security, raising concerns over the company’s ability to prevent such incidents, as per a NCW statement on Thursday.

The investigation was initiated after a female employee was brutally attacked and killed by a male coworker in the parking lot of the BPO multinational, WNS Global Services, on January 7, 2025.

Shubhada Shankar Kodare, 28, who worked as an accountant at WNS Global Services, at its Yerawada facility, was attacked with a chopper by a male colleague in the parking area. Shubhada died during treatment due to excessive blood loss. According to the police investigation, the accused was carrying a kitchen knife — the murder weapon in this case — in his laptop bag for three days till he assaulted Shubhada on January 7.

The accused was subdued by bystanders and later handed over to the police following which, an FIR was registered.

The NCW, under the direction of its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, constituted a team to probe the incident. The team comprised Meenakshi Negi, former NCW member-secretary; B K Sinha, former Haryana DGP; and R Sreelekha, former Kerala DGP. The investigation included site visits and discussions with WNS Global Services’ senior management and employees.

“The findings revealed that despite the accused having previously reported a financial dispute with the victim to the human resources (HR) department, no formal documentation or action was taken. This lack of escalation resulted in missed warning signs,” the NCW report stated.

Additionally, security protocols such as random bag checks, “were found to be inadequate, exposing employees to potential risks” the report further stated.

The report said that the company’s implementation of the POSH Act was found lacking with insufficient documentation of grievances and irregular training sessions on workplace safety and conflict resolution.

The NCW has sent its FFC’s report to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with copies to the chief secretary, DGP, Pune Police; and district magistrate.

The NCW has recommended a comprehensive overhaul of workplace safety measures, urging WNS Global Services to strengthen security protocols, conduct regular safety audits, and provide employees with training on conflict resolution and POSH compliance. The team has also suggested setting up third-party mental health counselling services to support employees dealing with workplace stress and interpersonal conflicts. The NCW has called for the institutionalisation of ‘Bharosa Kendras’ in all Pune police stations under the district collector’s leadership to assist victims of violence and trauma. It has urged the Pune Police to expedite their investigation and assess any prior threats or incidents of harassment involving the accused. Furthermore, the commission has recommended that the government strengthen support mechanisms under the ‘Manodhairya Scheme’ to provide financial and emotional assistance to victims of workplace violence.