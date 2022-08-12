NDRF team deployed in Sangli

Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure.

The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas.

A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.

According to NDRF press statement, on the request of state disaster management, one team has reached Sangli from Pune.