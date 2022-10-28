Need for contour survey of Pune: Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday raised concern over the recent flooding in Pune and appealed to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to carry out a contour survey of the city and take necessary steps to prevent such flooding in future. Aaditya was in the city and visited the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to discuss various issues with Kumar.

“I heard and read a lot about the flooding in Pune during the monsoon. I was in Pune during the Navratri festival and the city faced waterlogging after the rain. I don’t know the exact reason behind it but in my experience, flooding occurs when there is lack of coordination amongst various agencies. Lack of coordination added to the development works of various agencies underway leads to flooding. The same thing was happening in Mumbai but we sorted it out at some spots. There is a need to carry out a contour survey of the city,” Aditya said.

“When I was the environment minister, I discussed Pune’s riverfront project. There are some suggestions from NGOs and citizens working in the environmental sector. These suggestions should be incorporated while implementing such projects,” Aditya said.

“We discussed various issues with the municipal commissioner and he responded positively. I asked the PMC to become a member of various world city clubs which will help to understand the best practices underway all over the world,” he said.