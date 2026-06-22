Pune: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination was conducted peacefully across Pune district on Sunday amid tight security arrangements by police and examination authorities. The re-test was held at 63 centres — 36 in the district and 27 within Pune city — following concerns over alleged irregularities in the earlier examination.

NEET re-exam held under tight security in Pune; students find physics section challenging

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To ensure a fair and transparent process, around 20 police personnel were deployed at each centre. Senior police officers inspected examination venues, while CCTV surveillance and video recording of the entire process were carried out. The Pune Police cyber cell also monitored social media platforms to prevent rumours and attempts at malpractice.

Thousands of students reached examination centres early in the morning with their parents. Candidates underwent strict verification and security checks before entry, while traffic police made arrangements around centres to avoid congestion.

The examination concluded without any major incident. Students described the paper as moderately difficult, with Physics emerging as the toughest section due to lengthy calculations and time-consuming questions.

“The overall paper was of moderate difficulty, but Physics was definitely the most challenging section. Many questions involved lengthy calculations and the options were often confusing, making it difficult to arrive at the correct answer confidently. Chemistry was comparatively moderate, while Biology was straightforward and scoring,” said Aditi Sharma, a candidate.

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{{^usCountry}} Several students said Biology was the easiest section, with many questions being direct and based on the syllabus. Rohan Patil said Chemistry was moderate, though some inorganic chemistry questions were tricky. “Physics was lengthy and required careful calculations. Because of the negative marking pattern, I avoided guessing on several questions,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several students said Biology was the easiest section, with many questions being direct and based on the syllabus. Rohan Patil said Chemistry was moderate, though some inorganic chemistry questions were tricky. “Physics was lengthy and required careful calculations. Because of the negative marking pattern, I avoided guessing on several questions,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Sneha Kulkarni, appearing for her third NEET attempt, said the paper was more time-consuming compared to previous years. “Chemistry had more focus on organic and inorganic concepts, while physical chemistry had fewer questions. Some questions were confusing and required caution because of negative marking,” she said.

Students said Biology remained the most scoring section. Prathamesh Deshmukh said the section had several direct questions that could be attempted quickly, unlike Physics which required extensive calculations and rough work. “The examination was balanced overall, but Physics stood out as the most difficult section,” he said.

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Ayush Shimpi, another candidate, said the re-examination paper was tougher than the exam held on May 3. “Physics and Chemistry turned out to be difficult for many students. Physics was particularly challenging, with several questions difficult to attempt, while Chemistry was also of a high difficulty level. Biology was comparatively easier but lengthy, with several assertion-reason questions requiring more time,” he said.

Shimpi said the difficulty level could impact the cut-off this year. “Students were already mentally exhausted because of the re-examination process. Considering the toughness of Physics and Chemistry, I expect the cut-off to be lower than last year,” he said.

Based on student feedback, Biology was considered relatively easy, Chemistry moderate and Physics lengthy and calculation-intensive. Many candidates felt the overall paper was slightly tougher than the previous examination held on May 3.

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The re-examination remained incident-free throughout the day in Pune, with authorities expressing satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the test across all centres in city.