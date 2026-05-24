NEET-UG paper leak fallout: MIDC orders crackdown on illegal coaching classes, other infra in industrial area in Latur

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak link in Latur, the District Industries Centre (DIC) has ordered the immediate closure of all non-industrial activities, including illegal coaching classes, operating within the Latur Industrial Estate (MIDC). The move has triggered panic among coaching classes, hostels, mess facilities and several small businesses functioning in the area.

Bhaikatti also alleged that Motegaonkar acquired a 16,950 sq ft plot through a lease agreement worth ₹6.56 crore till 2054 and later obtained construction permission to build coaching class infrastructure on the leased land. (HT PHOTO)

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The CBI has arrested 11 accused in the NEET paper leak case, including retired professor PV Kulkarni and Renukai Career Centre (RCC) director Shivraj Motegaonkar.

The notice, issued by DIC general manager Nikhil Patil on May 22, was addressed to the chairman of the Latur Industrial Estate Cooperative Society. It directed authorities to immediately shut businesses operating in violation of industrial-use norms and submit a compliance report without delay.

According to the notice, only manufacturing and industrial activities are permitted in the industrial estate. Establishments such as tuition classes, coaching centres, study rooms, hostels, mess facilities, eateries, residential accommodations and other commercial businesses have been asked to cease operations.

The action follows complaints filed in 2023 and 2024 by social activist Mallikarjun Bhaikatti and advocate Pradip More regarding the alleged illegal commercial use of industrial plots.

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{{^usCountry}} Hindustan Times attempted to contact Patil, but received no response to calls and messages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hindustan Times attempted to contact Patil, but received no response to calls and messages. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhaikatti said the state government acquired 26.32 acres of land in June 1964 and allotted it to industrial units under a 90-year lease agreement exclusively for industrial production activities aimed at generating local employment.

“Currently, 62 out of 100 plots are being used by coaching institutes and related businesses. More than 16 acres of the 26.32-acre industrial estate have effectively been encroached upon by this industry in violation of norms. I have approached the district collector, court and other authorities, but no action was taken,” he said.

Bhaikatti also alleged that Motegaonkar acquired a 16,950 sq ft plot through a lease agreement worth ₹6.56 crore till 2054 and later obtained construction permission to build coaching class infrastructure on the leased land.

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“In fact, coaching classes fall under the service sector and cannot operate in industrial areas. To obtain building permission, ownership of land is generally required. In this case, the government owns the land, yet permissions were granted. This issue is not limited to one institute. Out of 100 plots, 62 were allegedly being used illegally, and action was necessary,” Bhaikatti claimed.

The notice stated that the move follows discussions chaired by the Latur district collector and multiple complaints regarding unauthorised commercial use of industrial plots. It also referred to directives and complaints issued between 2023 and 2025.

The action has created uncertainty among hundreds of businesses operating in the area, which over the years has evolved into one of Latur’s prominent education hubs. The industrial estate currently houses coaching institutes, private hostels, libraries, eateries and several service establishments catering mainly to students.

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Local business owners and coaching operators fear that strict implementation of the notice could severely impact the city’s education ecosystem and the livelihoods dependent on it. Many establishments are now awaiting further clarification from authorities regarding future action and the possibility of regularisation.