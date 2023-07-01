Pune CP suspends Warje SPI, six others for being negligent

Barely 24 hours after the suspension of seven policemen including two Senior Police Inspectors (SPIs) for negligence in performing their duties, Pune Police Commissioner Retesh Kumaarr on Saturday ordered the suspension of two more SPIs, two Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs), and three policemen attached to Warje Malwadi Police Station on similar charges.

The suspended officials face allegations that they were not taking the instructions of seniors seriously (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The suspended officers include Warje Malwadi police station in-charge D S Hake, PI D G Bagwe, PSIs Manoj Bagal, Yashwant Padwale, and Janardan Holkar, Police Naik Amol Bhise and Police Naik Sachin Kudale. The police administration in its order stated that the said policemen have been found wanting in discharging the official duties and showed negligence in their work during their posting at Warje Malwadi police station.

The suspended officials face allegations that they were not taking the instructions of seniors seriously regarding invoking MCOCA against criminal Papulya Waghmare. According to the orders, the officers received a letter to take action against the mentioned criminal in January 2023. However, instead, a misleading report was filed before the senior supervisory officers.

Due to the negligence demonstrated, criminals in the area felt emboldened and it further led to an increase in criminal activities in the area following which the police commissioner held the concerned officers responsible and ordered their suspension. Earlier, three policemen attached to Vishrambaug police station were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty in connection with a koyta attack case involving a college girl in Sadashiv Peth.

