Nepal national arrested for trying to break open ATM

A Nepal national was arrested for trying to break open an ATM in Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in the small hours of Sunday.

The man was identified as Nandu Karam Thapa (35), a man believed to be homeless in Pune and a native of Nepal who settled in Vinayakgaon in Assam, according to the police.

“He is a drunkard who is living on the streets. He tried to open the machine by trying to break it with his hands. He managed to make a few dents and then left. The bank official from Mumbai got an alert and called the control room and the call was assigned to us,” said hawaldar Shankar Sakharam Uttekar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

Thapa tried to open the ATM in Bhumkar chowk and left the kiosk before he started walking around in the same area and was caught by the police.

A case under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment), and 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing property) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.