Neurologist shortage forces postponement of Pune epilepsy camp

Pune: A shortage of neurologists has forced the Pune district health officials to postpone the statewide epilepsy screening camp to February 26, even as Maharashtra prepares to hold similar camps on February 9, International Epilepsy Day, under the National Health Mission, said officials on Saturday. Shortage of neurologists forces Pune district health officials to postpone the statewide epilepsy screening camp to February 26, even as Maharashtra prepares to hold similar camps on February 9. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, Pune district civil surgeon, said, “The camp requires expert neurological assessment. As specialists are not available on February 9, Pune district will organise the camp on February 26 at the Aundh District Hospital campus.”

The Pune camp will be conducted with the support of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team, district physicians and neurophysicians. A formal inauguration is planned on February 9, while clinical services will be provided on February 26, they said.

“A private neurophysician has given us the date of availability on February 26, forcing us to postpone the camp,” he said.

The camps will be held in collaboration with medical colleges and neurologists wherever available.

Dr Sunita Golhait, joint director of health services, Maharashtra, said, “Patients will receive clinical examination, medicines, counselling and supportive therapies such as physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy. Centres with EEG machines have been asked to conduct camps at their locations to ensure proper neurological assessment.”