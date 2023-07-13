PMC closes pothole repair complaint in Bavdhan citing no funds

It seems like a never-ending cycle of menace for Pune residents, similar to each year they have to drive through roads riddled with potholes during and after the monsoon. This year, while the monsoon has just started, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has refused to repair potholes citing lack of funds.

Potholes near Marigold Banquets in Bavdhan. (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

Krunnal Gharre, a resident of Bavdhan, who had filed an online complaint with the civic body regarding potholes near Marigold Banquets in Bavdhan and Paud Road, was shocked after the complaint was closed and the PMC stated the reason as no funds to repair potholes.

Gharre said, “The PMC had conducted repair work of roads in Kothrud and Bavdhan ward office jurisdiction before the monsoon. However, just after a few spells, several potholes erupted on these roads. I had filed a complaint on July 6. The PMC has now closed the complaints stating that they have no funds.”

Amol Kale, another resident of Kothrud, said that the repair and maintenance work of roads done by PMC is just an eye wash. “The monsoon has just started and due to the rain city roads are likely to develop potholes and trenches which need regular repair and maintenance. However, at such a crucial time, the PMC is unable to conduct repair work of potholes. This has left several residents and commuters in the Kothrud-Bavdhan area amused.”

Gharre on Thursday met officials of the Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office. The officials are now giving multiple excuses to avoid the repair work. “The officials claim that there is no budget and they are waiting for funds approval, unavailability of raw material or hot mix plan is closed. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future after seeing this lackadaisical attitude of the officials,” he said.

Vikas Dhakne, additional municipal commissioner said that the complaint was closed by the Kothrud-Bavdhan ward office and the funds for that respective ward office has been exhausted. “The road belongs to the main department of the PMC and not the ward office. The PMC main department has funds and will conduct the repair work. The instructions will be given to the officials to conduct the repair work on priority,” he said.

Road repairs hit as PMC hot mix plant develops snag

The crucial road repairs and pothole clearing works during monsoon season is at a standstill as the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) hot mix plant that supplies raw material for these works is non-functional since Wednesday.

VJ Kulkarni, head, PMC road department, said, “A snag has developed at the PMC-owned hot mix plant at Yerawada. The road related works are affected since the plant stopped functioning from Wednesday. Efforts are on to find the technical fault and address it on priority.”

