New air service from Pune to Kishangarh

As the winter schedule of airport started from Sunday only one new air service has started from Pune to Kishangarh. This year, the Pune airport administration has increased the number of slots to facilitate the passengers and to increase the connectivity with the cities. At least 218 slots have been made available between Monday and Friday, 220 on Saturday and 247 on Sunday. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Due to a lack of response from aviation companies, the attempt to connect to new cities has failed this year. There was a demand to start air service from Pune to Belgaum, Nashik and other cities, but it could not be completed, said officials.

“The winter session emphasises increasing the number of aircraft. The number of slots is also abundant,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

The winter season from November to February is considered good for tourism. Therefore, the administration plans the winter season only during this period. It focuses on increasing the number of aircraft. In this season, it is planned that 218 flights will operate from Pune between Monday and Friday. The number of daily passengers is likely to reach 40,000, said officials.

Meanwhile, the airlines have focused on serving metro cities. Daily flights will not exceed 100 during the winter season. The Udan scheme will also start service for one or two cities.

The Pune airport has 10 slots of five take off and five landing slots per hour per day. There are seven take-offs and seven landings every hour at night. The airport authority had demanded 20 slots per day from the Air Force, but the Air Force rejected the proposal considering the traffic of its aircraft.

