New curbs on pvt bus transport put brakes on operators’ business in Pune

Pune: The state government’s stringent new rules on inter-district travel as part of its efforts to break the Covid-19 pandemic has left private bus operators looking at a bleak future.

They have termed the new rules and SOPs (standard operating procedures) non-viable and many have opted to stop plying buses on certain routes till the new restrictions are in place. According to the new curbs issued on Wednesday, private buses can ply with 50% seating capacity.

Bus operators claimed that it is not affordable to ferry buses with 50% passenger as diesel rates have soared and ticket fair cannot be increased.

“Nobody will travel in today’s condition by paying double fare to cover the empty seats. We have stopped plying buses on all routes from Thursday. The new rules will hit our business. Bus operators should decide if it is feasible to operate in this condition,” said Prasanna Patwardhan, chairman and managing director, Prasanna Purple, and president, Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (Boci).

According to the new rules for private bus operators declared on Wednesday by the state, bus service must restrict stoppages to maximum two in a city and at the stoppages alighting passengers must be stamped on the hand for 14-day home quarantine.

“We are discussing the plan of operations. We have stopped the Gujarat route for Friday till the plan is finalised. We have closed the Nagpur route till May 1 from Wednesday. Till last week 3-4 buses plied on the Nagpur route daily. But the number had reduced to one now. Currently there are very few bookings on the Mumbai route as well. People are not even willing to travel as it will involve home quarantine. Many people have cancelled bookings after the mandatory RT-PCR test by Gujarat and Maharashtra governments,” said Akshay Nagras, business development manager, Neeta Tours & Travels.

According to bus operators, March-June is a prime business season but, like last year, they are facing a lean period.

“We closed our Nagpur route and only Marathwada has been operational since last year. With the new regulations, I don’t think it will be possible to function. Last year, when we got the permission to operate with full capacity diesel prices soared and our profit margin reduced. Now, when the situation was stabilising, business has been hit again,” said Pavan Patil, operator, Khurana Travels.

As the administration slowly started to impose the curbs, anticipating lockdown many have already returned to their hometown. Now that the private bus services have been halted, passengers are contemplating other options. “My hometown is Akola and I have to travel home for an unavoidable reason. I was planning to travel in the next 2-3 days, but I heard that bus services could be disrupted. Now train is the only option available. I will try and book a ticket. I hope I will get it, as not many people are willing to travel now,” said a resident of Sangvi area on condition of anonymity.

