New PCMC chief to visit each ward to draw up devp plan

Rajesh Patil took the charge as the municipal commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday.

Patil, who believes in the motto ‘speak less and work more’, said, “I assure you that in six months you will see some positive developments in the twin cities. The core issues will be resolved on priority.”

Patil conducted his first media interaction here after taking charge from Shravan Hardikar who has been transferred as Inspector General of Revenue (IGR) in Pune. After joining office, Patil had a brief discussion with all the administration officers and ordered them to study important issues within their department.

“I will be studying about people’s aspirations and what they want and then I will finalise my priority. In the coming two weeks, I will be visiting all the wards of the city and then I will make my plans. My aim is to make this city of international standards,” added Patil.

PCMC residents are irked by the administration’s decision of providing alternate day water supply even after a very good monsoon season. “PCMC residents still do not receive daily water and it is one of the issues, which I will be looking into, among other things like cleanliness, health and traffic. As per my knowledge many projects have been undertaken, so I will study them and find out what are the long-term solutions for it. I will also see if any short-term solution can implemented temporarily,” added Patil.

The PCMC chief also aims to make his administration office paper-less.

“We will try to give more and more services online and will make sure that people do not face any harassment while asking for any help from the administration,” added Patil.

On his working style Patil added, “My method of work is strict. I insist that everything should be done accurately. I like to do people-oriented work. Citizens love clean, transparent and people-oriented governance and that’s the way it should be. I will be also focusing on working with all sections of the society,” added Patil.