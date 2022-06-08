New PMC buildings should not be left non-operational: civic chief

To ensure proper use and check encroachment on land and building owned by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), municipal commissioner has issued a circular underlining better coordination between departments before constructing any new building on civic lands.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, it has been observed that some departments do not take possession of building constructed on reserved plots and it is left abandoned or encroached upon.

Kumar issued the circular to departments on June 1.

The circular states, “While proposing any new building on PMC-owned lands, the administration should check whether there is a demand from any department. Once the plan is finalised, building department should hand over the new construction to the Bhavan (estate) department and the latter to the department that sought the office.”

Kumar said that steps should be taken by the civic administration that new buildings are not left non-operational or encroached.