Home / Cities / Pune News / New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns
pune news

New Veterans’ Node at Southern Command to address concerns

The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns
A Veterans’ Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 06:51 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A Veterans’ Node has been created at headquarters Southern Command unit run canteen complex. The aim of this node is to provide a single point access to the veterans of Pune Station for addressing their concerns.

It’s a complex with tailor made workstations to facilitate easy access and to expeditiously provide information of various benefits and entitlements. The Southern Star fraternity reaffirms its commitment to the cause of veterans and their well-being.

Southern Star Veterans’ Node complex was inaugurated by the senior most Veteran in Pune station, Lt Gen B T Pandit, PVSM, VrC (Retd) on April 28 in presence of Lt Gen JS Nain, GOC-in-C, Southern Command and veterans of Pune station.

The veterans expressed happiness and gratitude to the Army Commander and Headquarter Southern Command for the welfare initiatives being under taken for veterans

