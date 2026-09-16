NGT directs strict noise rule enforcement in Maharashtra’s silence zones

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Maharashtra home department and the director general of police (DGP) to strictly enforce noise pollution regulations in all notified silence zones across the state and maintain records of action taken against violators.

The tribunal was considering the petition filed by Pune-based audiologist Dr Kalyani Mandke and others through advocate Maitreya P Ghorpade in October 2025. (HT)

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The direction was issued by the NGT’s Western Zone Bench in Pune on September 10 and uploaded on September 15.

The tribunal was considering the petition filed by Pune-based audiologist Dr Kalyani Mandke and others through advocate Maitreya P Ghorpade in October 2025.

During the hearing, the applicants sought strict enforcement of Rule 6 of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, which prohibits activities such as playing music, using sound amplifiers, beating drums, blowing horns or trumpets, bursting sound-emitting firecrackers, holding performances to attract crowds and using loudspeakers or public-address systems in silence zones.

Gauhar Hasan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Pune, appeared before the bench on behalf of the home department and the DGP. When asked whether the authorities had any objection to a direction for strict compliance with Rule 6, he expressed no objection.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench subsequently directed the home department and the DGP to ensure strict compliance with the rule in every notified silence zone in Maharashtra. The authorities have also been directed to maintain records of enforcement action and produce them before the tribunal whenever required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench subsequently directed the home department and the DGP to ensure strict compliance with the rule in every notified silence zone in Maharashtra. The authorities have also been directed to maintain records of enforcement action and produce them before the tribunal whenever required. {{/usCountry}}

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The order was passed by Judicial Member Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Sujit Kumar Bajpayee.

The latest direction follows an NGT order of June 24 in the same matter. The tribunal had noted that the applicants submitted a proposed policy and action plan on March 27 for regulating loudspeakers and other sound-amplifying equipment in public places across Maharashtra.

The proposal assigned responsibilities to district collectors, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), police commissioners and local civic bodies. The tribunal subsequently directed that the principal secretary of the urban development department be added as a respondent.

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During the September 10 hearing, the urban development department told the tribunal that the state had issued guidelines in November 2017 for enforcing noise pollution rules and declaring silence zones. It said zones are notified after proposals from local authorities are approved by the state government. Silence zones have so far been notified based on proposals from 28 municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

Under the rules, areas within at least 100 metres of hospitals, educational institutions and courts may be declared silence zones by the state government.

The home department and DGP have been given four weeks to file detailed reply affidavits. The state government and Central Pollution Control Board have also been granted four weeks to respond, while the MPCB has been directed to file its affidavit within the period granted under an earlier order.

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Mandke welcomed the latest direction. “The zones have been designated for a long time and the rules have been in place, but they were largely ignored. Now, awareness among people is increasing. Although there is still a lot more to be done, I am hopeful that we will see a positive change in the coming days,” she said.

The matter will next be heard on November 5.