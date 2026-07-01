PUNE: The absence of key government departments at a crucial hearing on the proposed felling of trees for the development of Sadhugram at Tapovan in Nashik ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela drew the ire of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which imposed costs of ₹10,000 each on the public works department (PWD), Nashik; and the tree authority of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for failing to comply with its directions despite being duly served with notices.

NGT fines PWD, Nashik Tree Authority for skipping hearings on tree felling ahead of Kumbh Mela

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The NGT order came during the June 19 hearing of petitions challenging the proposed tree cutting for the Sadhugram project, a key component of the infrastructure being planned for the Kumbh Mela. The order was uploaded recently on June 28. The tribunal observed that both the PWD and the tree authority neither appeared before the bench nor filed their reply affidavits. They also failed to seek any adjournment, prompting the bench to initiate penal action. The tribunal directed both departments to deposit the penalty within two weeks. It further instructed its registrar to write to the chief secretary of Maharashtra, directing the state government to ensure that representatives of the defaulting departments remain present at the next hearing along with their replies. The tribunal also made it clear that if the penalties are not deposited within the stipulated period, they will be recovered through the district collector, Nashik, as land revenue arrears.

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{{^usCountry}} The forest department too came under the tribunal’s scrutiny after no representative appeared despite adequate service of notice. The bench directed its registrar to issue a fresh communication to the department, warning that failure to file its reply affidavit and remain present at the next hearing could result in the personal appearance of the concerned officer before the tribunal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forest department too came under the tribunal’s scrutiny after no representative appeared despite adequate service of notice. The bench directed its registrar to issue a fresh communication to the department, warning that failure to file its reply affidavit and remain present at the next hearing could result in the personal appearance of the concerned officer before the tribunal. {{/usCountry}}

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The proceedings underscore the tribunal’s insistence on accountability in matters involving environmental clearances and large-scale infrastructure projects. The proposed tree felling at Tapovan has attracted public attention due to concerns over its ecological impact, even as the state government pushes ahead with preparations for the Kumbh Mela.

Although the tribunal refrained from making any observations on the intent behind the absence of the government departments, their failure to participate in a hearing concerning a significant environmental issue has raised questions over the seriousness with which the matter is being handled. The decision to impose costs and seek the chief secretary’s intervention sends out a clear message that non-compliance with judicial directions in environmental matters will not be taken lightly.

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The matter is now scheduled to come up for hearing on August 5, 2026.

When contacted, Vivek Bhadane, garden superintendent of the NMC, said that he has not yet received the order and will be able to comment on the matter only after reviewing it.