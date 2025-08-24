NGT pulls up authorities for poor waste management at its Pune premises

The National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) western zone bench in Pune has reprimanded state authorities for failing to comply with its earlier directions on managing solid waste within the premises of the New Administrative Building in Camp, where the tribunal’s office is located. The Tribunal noted that instead of senior officials personally inspecting the site and submitting a comprehensive action plan. (HT)

At a hearing held on August 22, the bench comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni took strong objection to the manner in which the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the Public Works Department (PWD), and local civic authorities had responded to its earlier order of August 5. The Tribunal noted that instead of senior officials personally inspecting the site and submitting a comprehensive action plan, the task was delegated to junior staff, resulting in a perfunctory report that lacked both accountability and a time-bound roadmap.

The MPCB, the nodal agency in the matter, submitted a joint committee report stating that the PWD had engaged a private contractor, M/S Sagar Services, to collect garbage from the premises. According to the report, the contractor was asked to ensure segregation of wet and dry waste and to transfer it regularly to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for treatment. During the committee’s visit, no dumped garbage was reportedly found at the site.

However, the tribunal observed that this report fell short of its earlier directions, which had clearly mandated the presence of the executive engineer of PWD, the regional officer of MPCB, and representatives of both the District Collector and PMC during the inspection. The Tribunal remarked that such lapses showed disregard for its orders and objected to the casual approach adopted by the authorities.

Taking a stern view, the bench has now directed the executive engineer of PWD and the regional officer of MPCB to appear in person at the next hearing scheduled on August 25, along with representatives of the district collector’s office and the PMC. The matter stems from a suo motu application registered after the Registrar of the Tribunal reported repeated incidents of garbage being dumped in its office premises.

Advocate Mansi Joshi, representing the MPCB, said, “Garbage dumping has been taking place at the NGT premises for some time by an unidentified entity. The tribunal has taken serious cognisance of the matter. A joint committee has already submitted its report, and the final hearing is scheduled for August 25.”