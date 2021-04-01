NHAI increases toll rate by 5 per cent at Khed Shivapur naka

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll by five per cent at the Khed Shivapur toll naka starting from April 1 and the toll rates are going to be hiked. From the last 10.5 years, various works on the highway are pending and in spite of that the toll rates have been increased making passengers furious.

The NHAI Pune division has given a public notice in the local newspapers according to which, “From April 1, 2021 onwards the rates of the light motor vehicles, minibuses and trucks (two axle), goods transport vehicles, heavy transport vehicles (three to six axle), huge vehicles with seven axles are going to be increased by 5 per cent.”

While the activists have opposed this toll hike, Vivek Velankar president of Sajag Nagrik Manch said, “The decision of increasing the toll rates at Khed Shivapur toll naka on the Pune Satara highway is not right. As the works are still pending and not done properly in the last ten years several fatal and serious accidents have taken place on this highway. Traffic jams, fuel wastage and mental harassment is also faced by travellers. Due to Fastag, the toll collection has increased then why has this unnecessary toll hike being done?”

From April 1 onwards, common passengers travelling by car will have to pay ₹100 one way and ₹150 for return travelling within 24 hours. Similarly, the rates have been increased for other heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and huge transport vehicles.