PUNE: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune division, has reduced the number of accident spots or black spots on major national highways in the region from 22 to 18 after completing a detailed reassessment over the past couple of months. Officials said that the updated list reflects the impact of engineering upgrades, traffic-flow corrections and newly implemented safety measures, and will guide the next phase of interventions. NHAI slashes black spots on major highways from 22 to 18 after safety upgrades

According to the NHAI’s latest work report, the black spots are spread across three major highways — the Pune-Satara NH-48 corridor, NH-965 (Palkhi Marg Package 6), and Nashik Phata–Khed section. These routes handle heavy freight and passenger traffic, making targeted safety improvements critical to preventing serious crashes.

On the Pune-Satara NH-48 corridor, several locations flagged earlier — including Navale Bridge, Warje Junction, Vadgaon Bridge and Katraj Tunnel approaches — had shown a high incidence of crashes linked to geometric deficiencies, uncontrolled merging, steep gradients and congestion. The NHAI responded with a range of engineering solutions such as junction redesign, new service roads, lane channelisation, crash barriers, reflective signages, rumble strips and improved lighting. Officials said these measures have eased vehicle movement and reduced the likelihood of collisions.

A senior NHAI official familiar with the assessment said that the revision followed a full technical review based on crash data, traffic-volume studies and field inspections. “This was a detailed reassessment. At locations like Navale Bridge, Warje and the Katraj Tunnel stretch, geometric constraints were directly influencing crash patterns. Over the last year, we implemented targeted engineering solutions and monitored their impact. The reduction from 22 to 18 black spots shows these measures are working,” the official said requesting anonymity.

He added that a black spot is considered resolved only after a sustained reduction in crash frequency. “We will continue monitoring these sites. Work on the remaining black spots on NH-965 and the Nashik Phata–Khed section is being prioritised. Ensuring safe and uninterrupted movement on highways is our primary responsibility, and we are committed to eliminating all high-risk stretches through engineering, enforcement support and public awareness,” he said.

The updated list includes locations such as Navale Bridge, Vadgaon Bridge, Warje Bridge, Bhor Phata, Katraj Tunnel approaches, Saswad Phata Junction, Jejuri, Lonand, Moshi Junction, Alandi Phata, Chimbali Phata, Chakan MIDC Junction and the Khed town entry point. The NHAI is expected to release its next progress review early next year.