NIA raids house of suspect in Kondhwa over ISKP case

PUNE: The National investigation agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at the residence of a suspect in connection with a case of planning terrorist attacks in India and propagating the ideology of ISIS terror group as part of the activities of the outlawed Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), officials said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The searches were carried out at the residence of Talha Khan, 38,a resident of Kondhwa, He is the son of Liyaqat Khan.

“During the search conducted today (March 7) at the premises of suspect Talha Khan, various incriminating documents and digital devices have been seized,” read a statement by NIA. The agency further stated that the man’s house has been searched in relation to a case of ISKP and ISIS terror connections.

The case was registered by the Special Cell, Lodhi Colony, Delhi Police after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi, the NIA official said. Further, four more people were arrested by NIA in the case - Abdullah Basith, Sadia Anwar Shaikh, Nabeel Siddick Khatri, and Abdur Rehman alias Dr Brave, according to NIA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‪Till now six persons have been chargesheeted in this case for constipating to propagate the ideology of ISIS by garnering support of like-minded people to carry out terrorist activities in India, establishing cells to work for ISIS, raising funds, collecting weapons, making IEDs and execute target killings.,” according to NIA statement.