Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune
pune news

Nigerian national arrested for selling drugs in Pune

The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth ₹12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday
The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth 12 lakh. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Jul 25, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police has arrested a Nigerian national for selling drugs worth 12 lakh from Bremen chowk Aundh area of Pune city, said officials on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Chukwimeka Kennedy Enyakora (44) resident of Khadki and hails from Lagos, Nigeria.

The anti-narcotics cell of the Pune police received information about the accused and a team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and other officials laid a trap near the garbage dumping yard at Bremen chowk. Police teams searched accused and found Mephedrone drug in his possession.

“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Chatushrungi police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where he sourced the drug and to whom they were going to sell,” a police officer said. The police seized 82.54 grams of banned drugs of worth 12 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP