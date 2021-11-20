Night club waiter in Pune dies by suicide, abetment case registered

A 26-year-old waiter working at a night club died after jumping from the 13th floor of a building in Maharashtra's Pune. A few people connected with a night club were booked as the police suspected a case of abetment to suicide, a police official said on Saturday.

According to police reports, the deceased had jumped off the 13th floor of the building which houses the night club on Wednesday. His kin claimed he was being harassed, the Mundhwa police station official told news agency PTI.

"He had joined there just a month ago. His kin has alleged the night club management used to harass him. We registered an abetment of suicide case against some people connected to the night club on Friday," sub-inspector Gajanan Bhosale informed.

The restaurant staff was not aware of his problems or his mental condition that led to the extreme step. The police also did not recover any suicide note from his room and belongings.