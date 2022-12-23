Night temperature likely to be around 13°C to 14°C in Pune over Christmas weekend

Night temperature is likely to continue to be around 13 to 14 degrees Celsius making it a pleasant Christmas weekend for residents.

On Friday, Pune city reported night temperature at 12.5 degrees Celsius. The night temperature on Friday was 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. And the day temperature reported was 32.3 degrees Celsius which was 3.3 degrees warmer than normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune, said that night temperature is forecasted to be around 13 degrees Celsius on December 24.

“The day temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius till December 25. The sky is likely to remain clear. And the night temperature for Pune city will be around 14 degrees Celsius during Christmas weekend,” said Kashyapi.

In other parts of the state, the weather is likely to remain dry.

“Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, the weather is likely to remain dry,” said IMD officials.

As per the weather department, day and night temperatures will be normal. The weather department has forecasted a cold wave in the northern parts of the country. However, for Maharashtra, the night temperature will be around normal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Friday was 34 degrees Celsius at Bramhapuri. And the lowest minimum temperature was reported at Aurangabad at 11 degrees Celsius on Friday.