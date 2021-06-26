Night-time dacoity at Chakan company; 8, including 2 women, booked

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A group of eight unidentified people, including two women, were booked for dacoity at a company in Chakan industrial area in the small hours of Friday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 09:53 PM IST
A group of eight unidentified people, including two women, were booked for dacoity at a company in Chakan industrial area in the small hours of Friday. The gang fled with valuables and cash collectively worth 25,87,247.85, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shashimohan Narendradev Sharma (36) a resident of Alandi road area of Bhosari. Sharma owns the company called V Tech Industries Limited i Chinbbali Phata, Kuruli in Khed.

The incident happened around 2am on Friday when the closed company was guarded by two men - Nagesh Wakode and Vinod Kolekar.

“There are other such cases that we are looking at. There are minr injuries and no major injuries to the two security guards,” said Police sub inspector MK Chitampalle of Mahalunge police station who is investigating the case.

The two guards were threatened with blades and chilli powder that they spread on their table in order to scare the guards. The two were subdued by covering them in a blanket and forcing them on the ground, according to the complainant.

The gang damaged the metal gates, metal shutters, and CCTV in the company premise before ransacking it, the complainant told the police.

Among the stolen valuables was 11,700 cash, materials of brass, copper, PB copper mix, rods and scrap material.

A case under Sections 395 (dacoity), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506(2) (criminal intimidation using weapon), 120(b)(criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Mahalunge police outpost of Chakan police station.

