Nine including doctors, pharmacist booked in Panchgani

In a raid conducted by Satara police on Spring Valley resort in Panchgani, nine individuals including doctors and a pharmacist were booked for performing dance with alleged bar girls, police said.

Satara Police on Tuesday got information that a group of tourists had brought bar girls with them into a Panchgani resort. Acting swiftly on the information, a team of police raided Spring Valley Resort on Tuesday at around 10 pm and booked six doctors, a pharmacist along with four bar girls.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Suresh Shirke (36) the resort owner, Upendra alias Krushna Prashadkol, a helper from Spring Valley resort, and six doctors --Ranjit Tatyasaheb Kale, Hanumant Madhukar Khade, Manoj Vilas Sawant all from Dahiwadi, Nilesh Narayan Sanmukh from Miraj, Mahaesh Bajirao Salunkhe from Malkapur, and Rahul Baban Waghmode from Gondavale. Apart from them, Pravin Shantaram Said, a pharmacist from Mulshi in Pune was also booked.

During the raid, police seized a Bluetooth speaker, DVR, register, cash, and mobile handsets totalling worth ₹83,000 from the Spring Valley resort.

Sameer Sheikh, superintendent of Satara Police said, “Acting on the information, our team raided Spring Valley resort and booked nine individuals and four bar dancers under Obscene Acts and Songs Act. The resort owner and helper have been booked for making the resort available for such illegal activities.’’

According to police, the accused not only encouraged the inappropriate behaviour but also illegally employed four women at the resort without renewing the establishment’s license. A complaint was lodged by Umesh Ramchandra Lokhande, a 32-year-old police constable with the Panchgani police.

A case has been registered under Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants, and Bar Rooms and the Protection of Dignity of Women Act, 2016 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.

